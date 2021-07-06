Menu

Health

Facing a shortage, Héma-Québec is calling on Quebecers to donate blood

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2021 1:15 pm
A bag filled with blood is seen as people come to donate blood at the Paris Opera, where the French Blood Establishment, Etablissement Francais du Sang, (EFS) has set up a centre for the day. Paris, France, Dec. 10, 2020. Florent Bardos/ABACAPRESS.COM

Héma-Québec is calling on Quebecers to mobilize in order to fill in its diminishing short-term supply of optimal blood reserves.

The provincial organization reports that over the next two weeks, it must fill 200 appointments per day, which means 1,000 blood donations are needed each day to ensure a proper level in its reserves.

Read more: Agency to request end to blood donation ban for men who have sex with men this year

The limited shelf life of blood requires it to be replenished on an ongoing basis, Héma-Québec said.

Currently, O-positive and O-negative blood groups are particularly in demand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Héma-Québec succeeded in mobilizing Quebecers to donate blood, but it is now indicating a slowdown in the scheduling of appointments.

Read more: Are you blood type O? Hema-Quebec needs you

The organization recalls that all blood donations are made by appointment, by phone or on the web.

There is currently significant reception capacity in Montreal, on the South Shore and the North Shore as well as in the metropolitan region of Quebec.

—With files from Brayden Jagger Haines

© 2021 The Canadian Press
