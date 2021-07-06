Facing a shortage, Héma-Québec is calling on Quebecers to donate blood

Send this page to someone via email

Héma-Québec is calling on Quebecers to mobilize in order to fill in its diminishing short-term supply of optimal blood reserves.

The provincial organization reports that over the next two weeks, it must fill 200 appointments per day, which means 1,000 blood donations are needed each day to ensure a proper level in its reserves.

The limited shelf life of blood requires it to be replenished on an ongoing basis, Héma-Québec said.

Currently, O-positive and O-negative blood groups are particularly in demand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Héma-Québec succeeded in mobilizing Quebecers to donate blood, but it is now indicating a slowdown in the scheduling of appointments.

The organization recalls that all blood donations are made by appointment, by phone or on the web.

There is currently significant reception capacity in Montreal, on the South Shore and the North Shore as well as in the metropolitan region of Quebec.

—With files from Brayden Jagger Haines