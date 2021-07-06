13 fined for illegal gatherings under Manitoba’s COVID-19 health orders

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says 24 tickets were handed out last week for violations of the province’s COVID-19 public health orders.

The tickets, doled out between June 28 and July 4, include 22 $1,296 tickets to individuals, one $298 fine for not wearing a mask in an indoor public place, and one $5,000 ticket to a business.

Thirteen of the 22 tickets to individuals were connected to gatherings in private homes or outdoors, the government said in a release Tuesday.

The province says 58 warnings were also issued throughout the week.

Under current health orders gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed on private property and groups of 25 are allowed in public areas. Getting together indoors is still not allowed.

Since enforcement started in April 2020, the province says a total of 5,030 warnings and 2,040 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses, resulting in nearly $2.8 million in fines.

In May the province announced it would begin issuing double fines for repeat offenders caught breaking COVID-19 public health orders.

An extra $100 default convection penalty is also added to unpaid fines, and the province warns those who don’t respond to tickets will be prohibited from renewing a driver’s license or vehicle registration until the ticket is paid.

