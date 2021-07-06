Menu

Canada

Manitoba’s provincial parks extending free access

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 12:31 pm
Manitoba is offering free provincial park passes July 12 to 18. View image in full screen
Manitoba is offering free provincial park passes July 12 to 18. Getty Images

Manitoba is extending free access to its provincial parks.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said Tuesday that park visitors will get free access for a full week, instead of just a weekend as in past years.

“We have been listening to how much Manitobans love their provincial parks and when the idea was raised by members of the public to expand the free access, we enthusiastically embraced it,” said Guillemard.

“All Manitobans should have the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and we are pleased to offer free park entry for a full week this summer.”

Manitoba conservation group worries about wildlife after part of park now being run privately

During the free week, July 12 to 18, vehicle permits won’t be required, but park-goers will still need to pony up for overnight camping fees. Visitor centres and museums at provincial parks are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but interpreters are offering guided experiences at several.

To reserve a campsite and find out more about park activities, visit manitobaparks.com.

3-week-long outdoor gathering ban in Manitoba comes to an end – Jun 13, 2021
