COVID-19 ‘Hockey Hub’ vaccination site coming to Kitchener this week

Waterloo Region says an additional 20,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available this week as a new “Hockey Hub vaccination clinic” opens at Bingemans in Kitchener.

The clinic, which was designed by Grey Bruce Public Health Unit in partnership with Bruce Power, sees clients go to a booth where all of the vaccinations services will come to them.

The region says Bruce Power is to thank for supplying all of the equipment, as well as the personnel and expertise.

“We are excited to partner with Bruce Power and welcome the Hockey Hub model to the Region of Waterloo,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“We are continuing to provide even more ways for residents in Waterloo Region to get vaccinated and the Hockey Hub model has proven to be an effective, efficient and convenient way to deliver vaccines.”

The region says appointments should begin to open up by the weekend as it will provide more information about them over the next few days.