Rehab for Prince of Wales bridge between Ottawa-Gatineau pegged at $22.6M

A project that would see the Prince of Wales bridge repurposed into a pedestrian pathway between Ottawa and Gatineau would come with a price tag of $22.6 million, according to a memo from city staff.

The Prince of Wales bridge, which crosses the Ottawa River from a point north of Bayview Station, was built roughly 140 years ago as a rail bridge but has sat in disrepair for years.

The city had purchased the bridge in 2005 for use as a possible transit connection between the two cities, but a proposal in late 2020 saw city council push to rehab the crossing into a pedestrian bridge.

Cost estimates for the project, which includes rehabilitating the nearby pier area, stand at $22.6 million. The city has applied to the federal government to cover 40 per cent of the total project cost.

The city has already committed $5 million to the pier rehab and will need to make up roughly $9 million of the outstanding costs, which staff suggest can be covered by dipping into funds from development charges and transit reserves.

The staff report comes with a series of proposals, including renaming the bridge and initiatives to promote Indigenous art and economic benefits through the project.

Ottawa city council will consider a motion at Wednesday’s meeting to rename the crossing as the Chief William Commanda Bridge in honour of the late Algonquin leader.

Roughly $94,000 from the total construction costs tied to the project would also be set aside in a fund for Indigenous art.

Staff also recommend including a provision in the project tender for the successful applicant to work with Indigenous companies and communities for employment opportunities.

The city says it’s received all the permits and approvals it needs for the project, save for one final sign-off from the Société de transport de l’Outaouais in Gatineau to connect the project to a multi-use platform on their side of the river.