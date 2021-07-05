Camel dies while giving birth at Calgary Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo announced Monday that its 16-year old Bactrian camel named Eva died unexpectedly on Friday night while in early labour.

“Eva experienced complications while starting to give birth to a female calf that was in an abnormal birthing position,” the zoo said.

“During labour, Eva ruptured one of the large blood vessels associated with her uterus and quickly succumbed to heavy internal bleeding.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "During labour, Eva ruptured one of the large blood vessels associated with her uterus and quickly succumbed to heavy internal bleeding."

The zoo said the calf was never born.

Eva was the mother of a camel named Gobi, born in 2018. She was approaching the median life expectancy of 17.8 years for Bactrian camels under human care, the zoo explained.

Advertisement

Related News How animals at the Calgary Zoo stay cool in a heat wave