Canada

Camel dies while giving birth at Calgary Zoo

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 3:35 pm
The Calgary Zoo's Bactrian camel named Eva. View image in full screen
The Calgary Zoo's Bactrian camel named Eva. Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo announced Monday that its 16-year old Bactrian camel named Eva died unexpectedly on Friday night while in early labour.

Read more: Calgary Zoo announces death of 10-year-old king penguin

“Eva experienced complications while starting to give birth to a female calf that was in an abnormal birthing position,” the zoo said.

“During labour, Eva ruptured one of the large blood vessels associated with her uterus and quickly succumbed to heavy internal bleeding.”

The zoo said the calf was never born.

Read more: 11-year-old penguin dies due to reproductive tract tear at Calgary Zoo

Eva was the mother of a camel named Gobi, born in 2018. She was approaching the median life expectancy of 17.8 years for Bactrian camels under human care, the zoo explained.

