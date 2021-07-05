Teulon man wins $250,000 lottery prize

Send this page to someone via email

A Teulon man is a quarter-million dollars richer after hitting it big on a Lotto MAX ticket.

William Werth bought an Extra ticket at a Red River Co-op on Brookside Boulevard in Winnipeg, and when he initially checked the numbers, he thought he’d won $250 — a great prize in its own right — but he soon realized his winnings were missing a few zeroes.

“Time froze,” Werth said.

“I was in my car when I checked, so I held onto my ticket tightly and went straight home to hide it.”

Werth said he intends to invest the winnings and save the cash for a rainy day.

