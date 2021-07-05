Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP investigate altercation involving firearm at a home near Ennismore

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP investigate reported firearm incident near Ennismore' Peterborough County OPP investigate reported firearm incident near Ennismore
Peterborough County OPP are investigating an altercation involving three people at a home near Ennismore on Sunday.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a reported firearm incident at a home in Selwyn Township early Sunday morning.

According to Const. Joe Ayotte, around 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home on Flood’s Drive near the village of Ennismore for a reported altercation between three people. A replica firearm or a starter pistol was allegedly seen during the incident, OPP said.

Officers remained at the scene late Sunday morning investigating.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP seek 3 suspects following Douro-Dummer Township armed home invasion

On Monday, Ayotte said it is unclear at this time if there were any injuries as the three people fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the case can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

