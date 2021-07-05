Peterborough County OPP investigate altercation involving firearm at a home near Ennismore

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a reported firearm incident at a home in Selwyn Township early Sunday morning.

According to Const. Joe Ayotte, around 12:20 a.m., officers were called to a home on Flood’s Drive near the village of Ennismore for a reported altercation between three people. A replica firearm or a starter pistol was allegedly seen during the incident, OPP said.

Officers remained at the scene late Sunday morning investigating.

On Monday, Ayotte said it is unclear at this time if there were any injuries as the three people fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the case can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

