Crime

London, Ont. police say 2 men facing charges, over $230K in drugs seized

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2021 2:12 pm
london police drug bust cocaine View image in full screen
London police say officers seized suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, ecstasy pills, Oxycodone pills, and Adderall pills. supplied by London Police Service

London, Ont., police say two men, age 21 and 30, are facing charges after officers seized $234,860 worth of drugs.

Police say search warrants were executed on a residence on Oakcrossing Road, near Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road North, as well as on a vehicle on Friday.

Read more: 1 suspect still at large in Grant Norton homicide probe; another arrested: London police

According to police, members of its Guns and Drugs Section seized numerous suspected drugs including over a kilogram of cocaine, nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl, as well as smaller amounts of crack cocaine, ecstasy, ecastasy pills, Oxycodone pills, and Adderall pills.

Police say officers also seized 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, about $1,000 in cash, a 2016 Lincoln MKS SUV, and “paraphernalia and offence-related property” including digital scales, knives, and jewelry.

Read more: 3 London, Ont., residents charged after Stratford police finds guns, drugs in car

A 21-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both of London, are jointly charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 30-year-old is also charged with eight additional counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking while the 21-year-old faces an additional two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Click to play video: 'Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring' Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring
Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring
