London, Ont. police say 2 men facing charges, over $230K in drugs seized

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say two men, age 21 and 30, are facing charges after officers seized $234,860 worth of drugs.

Police say search warrants were executed on a residence on Oakcrossing Road, near Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road North, as well as on a vehicle on Friday.

According to police, members of its Guns and Drugs Section seized numerous suspected drugs including over a kilogram of cocaine, nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl, as well as smaller amounts of crack cocaine, ecstasy, ecastasy pills, Oxycodone pills, and Adderall pills.

Police say officers also seized 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, about $1,000 in cash, a 2016 Lincoln MKS SUV, and “paraphernalia and offence-related property” including digital scales, knives, and jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

A 21-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both of London, are jointly charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 30-year-old is also charged with eight additional counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking while the 21-year-old faces an additional two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

1:15 Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring