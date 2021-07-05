Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 12:57 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Dundas Street and Cedarglen Gate just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on age or sex.

Road closures are in effect as the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

