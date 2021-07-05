Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon, Peel police say.
Emergency services were called to the area of Dundas Street and Cedarglen Gate just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police said a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
There is no word on age or sex.
Road closures are in effect as the investigation is ongoing.
Trending Stories
Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments