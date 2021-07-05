Manitoba to spend $1M to fund local green initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is pumping out $1 million to support projects that work to combat and adapt to climate change and protect the environment.

The money will go directly to organizations that fit in one or more of the categories of climate and green technology, water, and nature and resilient landscapes, said the province in a news release.

Applications will be ranked on established criteria and projected outcomes to ensure a strong performance-based approach, the minister noted.

The assessment process is led by the Climate and Green Plan Implementation Office. The application intake is now live and will close on July 22.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard says the fund supports Manitoba’s goal of becoming Canada’s cleanest, greenest, most climate-resilient province.

“This fund will generate new project ideas for a cleaner environment, climate adaptation and low-carbon economic growth supporting emission reductions under our Carbon Savings Account as well as green economic recovery,” said Guiellmard.

3:19 Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba Keystone Ag Producers on potential drought in Manitoba – Mar 31, 2021

She also added that last year’s $600,000 fund supported eight Manitoba organizations. Their projects addressed sustainable food production, community composting, clean energy, active transportation, climate adaptation of wetlands and nutrient reduction in the Lake Winnipeg basin.

The announcement comes after a heat wave swept across the province last week and farmers deal with drought conditions.

Some timely rains in June alleviated early concerns about a drought-filled growing season, but just weeks later, those worries are back.

“We’re in desperate shape, and we’ll be in ‘next year’ territory if this keeps up much longer,” said agricultural correspondent Harry Siemens, adding that he has a growing collection of anecdotes just like that one from farmers all over the province.

“I drove up to Clear Lake this week just to look at crops,” Siemens explains. “I wasn’t seeing very good stuff out there.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I drove up to Clear Lake this week just to look at crops," Siemens explains. "I wasn't seeing very good stuff out there."

Siemens says a few Westman towns are doing better than others, but everyone needs help.

-with files from Skylar Peters