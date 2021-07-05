SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Montrealers urged to get COVID-19 vaccine at pop-up clinic outside Bell Centre ahead of Game 4

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 12:42 pm
Montreal Canadiens fans cheer on their team outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Friday, July 2, 2021, prior to Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens fans cheer on their team outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Friday, July 2, 2021, prior to Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Good news, Habs fans.

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set for Monday evening outside the Bell Centre in the city’s downtown core.

The site will be open for anyone receiving a first or second dose of the vaccine ahead of Game 4 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The initiative will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., when the puck is expected to drop. The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the local health authority, is overseeing the outdoor clinic.

READ MORE: Quebec reports fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations fall

This isn’t the first time the NHL playoffs have been used to entice Quebecers to get their shot. In June, pop-up vaccination sites were held during the Habs-Vegas Golden Knight series. Free hot dogs were offered to those who showed up one night too.

The Canadiens organization also sweetened the deal. Cole Caufield was giving away jerseys or a pair of tickets to next season’s games for young adults with proof of vaccination.

The latest immunization site comes as the Habs are facing elimination in the Stanley Cup final. The Lightning lead the series 3-0.

Habs fans trying to put all the odds on their sides
