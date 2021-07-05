Mental Health Monday: Anxiety or anguish?

Send this page to someone via email

As the looming COVID-19 mental health crisis becomes more and more of a reality, one Kelowna mental health counsellor is sounding the alarm over misdiagnosing anguish as anxiety.

“The difference is that they are deeply depressed,” Arthur Rowshan told Global News about those people suffering from anguish.

“These are people that are convinced that there is nothing they can do to change their future, they are absolutely sure that are doomed,’ Rowshan added.

According to Rowshan, that feeling of hopelessness, combined with a sense of resignation are hallmarks for those suffering from anguish as opposed to anxiety.

“The majority of cases we find amongst nurses, nurses that are working in the intensive care unit,” Rowshan explained.

This phenomenon was leading a high rate of burnout amongst B.C. nurses during the pandemic.

“They were suffering from anguish because they were seeing that they can’t do anything,” Rowshan said.

“Patients are dying, people are not observing physical distancing or wearing mask[s] and they were just hopeless,”

That’s why integrating proper mental healthcare services into our overall health-care system in B.C., is mission critical, for the B.C. Psychological Association or BCPA

“Just like medical healthcare, we need exactly the same type of training and providers at all levels that specialize in mental and behavioural health ,” said Dr. Lesley Lutes from the BCPA.

“In order to improve patient’s health and well-being and decrease pain and suffering and to save lives,” Lutes added.

In order to achieve that, Lutes and the B.C. Psychological Association are working hand in hand with the provincial government.

“To integrate mental and behavioural health within the existing health-care system, no additional costs,” Lutes said.