Suspects sparked Peace River church fire with Molotov cocktails: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Suspects threw Molotov cocktails through windows of a northwestern Alberta church on Saturday, igniting a fire, RCMP confirmed Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, located at 10405 99 St. in Peace River, after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: RCMP investigating southern Alberta church fire as arson

Police said an unknown number of people threw bottles that were on fire through church windows. No suspects have been identified.

RCMP said the fire department was able to put out the blaze, noting there was minimal damage.

There were no injuries, according to police.

Read more: Langdon man charged after RCMP say fires deliberately set on Siksika Nation

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is under investigation.