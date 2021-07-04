Menu

Canada

Suspects sparked Peace River church fire with Molotov cocktails: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 9:43 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Suspects threw Molotov cocktails through windows of a northwestern Alberta church on Saturday, igniting a fire, RCMP confirmed Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, located at 10405 99 St. in Peace River, after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: RCMP investigating southern Alberta church fire as arson

Police said an unknown number of people threw bottles that were on fire through church windows. No suspects have been identified.

RCMP said the fire department was able to put out the blaze, noting there was minimal damage.

There were no injuries, according to police.

Read more: Langdon man charged after RCMP say fires deliberately set on Siksika Nation

The fire is under investigation.

