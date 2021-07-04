Suspects sparked Peace River church fire with Molotov cocktails: RCMP

Suspects threw Molotov cocktails through windows of a northwestern Alberta church on Saturday, igniting a fire, RCMP confirmed Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, located at 10405 99 St. in Peace River, after 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said an unknown number of people threw bottles that were on fire through church windows. No suspects have been identified.
RCMP said the fire department was able to put out the blaze, noting there was minimal damage.
There were no injuries, according to police.
The fire is under investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments