Canada

Kelowna Mountie resigns ahead of conduct hearing

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 5:44 pm
Chad Vance has resigned as a Mountie ahead of an internal RCMP code of conduct hearing. He was accused of seven counts of discreditable conduct. View image in full screen
Chad Vance has resigned as a Mountie ahead of an internal RCMP code of conduct hearing. He was accused of seven counts of discreditable conduct. Submitted

A Kelowna Mountie has resigned before facing a code of conduct hearing, which is the type of hearing RCMP initiate when they want to dismiss a member from the force.

Chad Vance was accused of seven counts of discreditable conduct.

Read more: ‘I buried it’: Alleged victims of Kelowna RCMP officer voice struggles in walking away

His nine-day hearing was scheduled to begin on July 12, but that will no longer go ahead.

Vance was previously charged with sexual assault but he was found not guilty during trial.

Read more: B.C. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, suspended with pay

He was also previously accused of assaulting a woman, but that charge was later stayed.

