Kelowna Mountie resigns ahead of conduct hearing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Kelowna Mountie has resigned before facing a code of conduct hearing, which is the type of hearing RCMP initiate when they want to dismiss a member from the force.

Chad Vance was accused of seven counts of discreditable conduct.

His nine-day hearing was scheduled to begin on July 12, but that will no longer go ahead.

Vance was previously charged with sexual assault but he was found not guilty during trial.

He was also previously accused of assaulting a woman, but that charge was later stayed.

Story continues below advertisement

5:28 Alleged victims of Kelowna RCMP officer voice struggles in walking away Alleged victims of Kelowna RCMP officer voice struggles in walking away