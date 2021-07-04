Heat warning issued for Greater Toronto Area with humidex near 40 expected

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Greater Toronto Area with “hot and humid conditions” expected Monday through Tuesday.

In the alert issued Sunday afternoon, the weather agency said maximum daytime temperatures are expected to range from 31 C to 34 C with humidex values near 40.

Overnight, the temperature is expected to range from 21 C to 23 C “providing little relief from the heat.”

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category,” the weather agency said.

On Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to move through the area, bringing showers and thunderstorms and ending the heat and humidity.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Toronto shows the temperature dropping to a high of 19 C on Wednesday with a chance of showers, before holding in the low 20s beginning Thursday through to Saturday.

