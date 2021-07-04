Menu

Weather

Heat warning issued for Greater Toronto Area with humidex near 40 expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 3:40 pm
People cool off at a park in Toronto on Aug. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
People cool off at a park in Toronto on Aug. 23, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Greater Toronto Area with “hot and humid conditions” expected Monday through Tuesday.

In the alert issued Sunday afternoon, the weather agency said maximum daytime temperatures are expected to range from 31 C to 34 C with humidex values near 40.

Overnight, the temperature is expected to range from 21 C to 23 C “providing little relief from the heat.”

Read more: Severe storm leaves downed trees, power lines and flooding in parts of Toronto

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category,” the weather agency said.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to move through the area, bringing showers and thunderstorms and ending the heat and humidity.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Toronto shows the temperature dropping to a high of 19 C on Wednesday with a chance of showers, before holding in the low 20s beginning Thursday through to Saturday.

