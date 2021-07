Saskatchewan smashes 34 temperature records Friday as province heats up

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan broke 34 daily maximum temperature records on Friday as an extreme heat wave continues to impact the province.

According to Environment Canada, Lucky Lake, Sask., and Saskatoon both reached highs of 40 C.

Communities setting records for July 2:

Broadview area: 33 C (old record of 32.8 C set in 1949)

Buffalo Narrows area: 35.8 C (old record of 31.7 C set in 2013)

Collins Bay area: 34.9 C (old record of 32.1 C set in 2013)

Coronach area: 35.6 C (old record of 35 C set in 1985)

Cypress Hills provincial park area: 33.9 C (old record of 30.5 C set in 1985)

Eastend area: 35.9 C (old record of 33 C set in 1985)

Elbow area: 39 C (old record of 34 C set in 1988)

Key Lake area: 36.5 (old record of 32.4 C set in 2013)

Hudson Bay area: 34.7 C (old record of 31.5 C set in 2013)

La Ronge area: 36.7 C (old record of 32 C set in 2013)

Last Mountain Lake area: 36.5 C (old record of 31.5 C set in 1988)

Leader area: 39.4 C (old record of 36.7 C set in 1929)

Lucky Lake area: 40 C (old record of 30.9 C set in 2013)

Maple Creek area: 38.3 C (old record of 33.3 C set in 1947)

Meadow Lake area: 36.1 C (old record of 31.7 C set in 2013)

Melfort area: 35.6 C (old record of 32.8 C set in 1948)

Nipawin area: 35.2 C (old record of 33.9 C set in 1947)

North Battleford area: 38.3 C (old record of 35.6 C set in 1924)

Prince Albert area: 36.2 C (old record of 32.2 C set in 1947)

Regina area: 35.3 C (old record of 33.9 C set in 1886)

Rockglen area: 34.9 C (old record of 30.9 C set in 2017)

Rosetown area: 39.8 C (old record of 34.4 C set in 1947)

Saskatoon area: 40 C (old record of 33.4 set in 1986)

Scott area: 35.9 C (old record of 34.4 C set in 1924)

Southend Reindeer area: 35.9 C (old record of 33.9 set in 2013)

Spiritwood area: 35.9 C (old record of 35.6 C set in 1937)

Stony Rapids area: 38.2 C (old record of 35.4 C set 2013)

Swift Current area: 37.8 C (old record of 36.7 C set in 1895)

Uranium City area: 33.9 (old record of 31.1 C set in 1975)

Waskesiu Lake area: 35.3 (old record of 29.7 C set in 2013)

Watrous area: 35.9 C (old record of 31.1 C set in 1966)

Weyburn area: 35.6 C (old record of 33.5 C set in 1985)

Wynyard area: 35.9 C (old record of 30.2 C set in 2013)

Yorkton area: 34.7 C (old record 32.3 C set in 2003)

