Canada

Dufflet’s Chocolate Cake advertised as vegan recalled over egg allergy warning

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 11:55 am
Dufflet's Chocolate Cake.
Dufflet's Chocolate Cake. Courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Dufflet Pastries is recalling its plant-based chocolate cake from the marketplace because it contains egg that was not declared on the label.

They are advising anyone allergic to eggs to avoid eating the cake, as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), all recalled cakes should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There has been one reported allergic reaction to the cake so far, the CFIA said, adding that the recall was triggered by a “consumer complaint.” They said the cake will be removed from the marketplace.

Dufflet’s Chocolate Cake labelling.
Dufflet’s Chocolate Cake labelling. Courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Dufflet Pastries has two locations in Toronto and Etobicoke, Ont., but the cake was distributed nationally across Canada.

Trending Stories
The company’s Chocolate Cake was advertised as having no artificial flavours or preservatives and contained no animal products.

The CFIA said they have a UPC code 6 24122 00700 8.

Click to play video: 'Discussing food allergies on this week’s Healthy Living' Discussing food allergies on this week’s Healthy Living
