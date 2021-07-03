Dufflet’s Chocolate Cake advertised as vegan recalled over egg allergy warning

Send this page to someone via email

Dufflet Pastries is recalling its plant-based chocolate cake from the marketplace because it contains egg that was not declared on the label.

They are advising anyone allergic to eggs to avoid eating the cake, as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), all recalled cakes should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There has been one reported allergic reaction to the cake so far, the CFIA said, adding that the recall was triggered by a “consumer complaint.” They said the cake will be removed from the marketplace.

Dufflet’s Chocolate Cake labelling. Courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Dufflet Pastries has two locations in Toronto and Etobicoke, Ont., but the cake was distributed nationally across Canada.

The company’s Chocolate Cake was advertised as having no artificial flavours or preservatives and contained no animal products.

The CFIA said they have a UPC code 6 24122 00700 8.