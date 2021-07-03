Menu

Health

Russia marks record number of COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in a row

By Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Posted July 3, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect' Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect
WATCH: Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over "serious" defect – Apr 27, 2021

The government coronavirus taskforce confirmed 24,439 new coronavirus cases nationwide, the most it has reported since January. Officials blame the surge on the infectious Delta variant and tepid demand for vaccinations.

Moscow, the worst-hit region throughout Russia’s pandemic, accounted for 7,446 of Saturday’s new cases. But its mayor told residents the rate of vaccinations was picking up and that more than 2.7 million people had received at least one vaccine dose.

Read more: Russia, China campaigns seek to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines: EU report

Spooked by a new wave of infections that began last month, officials imposed an array of measures to compel or encourage people to get vaccinated.

Trending Stories

Vaccines against COVID-19 are widely available in Russia, but polls show many people don’t want to have them.

Click to play video: 'Russia reports world’s first known case of human infected with H5N8 bird flu' Russia reports world’s first known case of human infected with H5N8 bird flu
Russia reports world’s first known case of human infected with H5N8 bird flu – Feb 20, 2021

In Moscow, which has not had a strict lockdown since last summer, officials have now banned people from going to cafes, bars and restaurants unless they can show proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative test.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he hoped that the number of people who have had a first dose would reach 3 million next week. He said around 60-70,000 people were being vaccinated on a daily basis

© 2021 Reuters
