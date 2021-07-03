Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Fire boils to surface of Gulf of Mexico after underwater gas pipeline rupture

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 3, 2021 12:40 am
Click to play video: 'Undersea pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico' Undersea pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
WATCH ABOVE: Undersea pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story incorrectly referred to the pipeline as an oil pipeline. It is a gas pipeline. Global News regrets the error.

Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

Story continues below advertisement

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that “the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sakashita added, “These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”

Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out on Pemex tanker in Gulf of Mexico, crew safe' Fire breaks out on Pemex tanker in Gulf of Mexico, crew safe
Fire breaks out on Pemex tanker in Gulf of Mexico, crew safe – Sep 25, 2016
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fire tagMexico tagGulf of Mexico tagPemex taggulf of mexico fire tagoil fire tagmexico oil fire tagoil pipeline fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers