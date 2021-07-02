Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘We just want change’: Hundreds in Lethbridge march at residential school rally

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 7:29 pm
Click to play video: '‘We just want change’: Hundreds in Lethbridge march at residential school rally' ‘We just want change’: Hundreds in Lethbridge march at residential school rally
WATCH ABOVE: A day for remembrance and understanding. Hundreds of people marched through Lethbridge on Canada Day in honour of children lost to residential schools. Organizers believe the support can be a catalyst for change. Erik Bay has the story.

For some, Thursday’s Indigenous awareness rally was about honouring family members sent to residential schools.

“My grandparents are residential school survivors,” rally participant Tatiana Weasel Moccasin said. “I have aunts and uncles who attended day school, who were really lucky to come home.”

For others, it’s the hope of a better future for their children.

“I have a four-year-old and a six-year-old,” participant Chate-Lane Fox said.

Hundreds of people braved the sweltering Canada Day heat, marching across downtown Lethbridge from Mayor Magrath Drive to Galt Gardens.

Participants listen to speeches at Lethbridge\’s Indigenous awareness rally on July 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Participants listen to speeches at Lethbridge\’s Indigenous awareness rally on July 1, 2021. Erik Bay / Global News

Read more: Trudeau says ‘be honest’ about our past, as residential school reflections mark Canada Day

Story continues below advertisement

Wearing orange, with red handprints painted on faces, community members shared their stories and a moment of silence was held in honour of children sent to residential schools.

Organizer Kellita Day Chief said the event was meant to educate.

“I see it as a wake-up call,” Day Chief said. “All of us have been telling everybody what we’ve been going through.

Fellow organizer Ava Mountain Horse Singer agreed.

Read more: ‘Unacceptable and wrong’: Trudeau says vandalizing churches can hurt those seeking ‘solace’

“We want to help educate people so they understand why we’re mourning and why we’re hurting and why we’re not celebrating Canada Day,” Mountain Horse Singer said.

A sign stands before a candlelight vigil in Galt Gardens, honouring children sent to residential schools on July 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign stands before a candlelight vigil in Galt Gardens, honouring children sent to residential schools on July 1, 2021. Erik Bay / Global News

It’s education Fox feels is still needed and long overdue.

Story continues below advertisement

She remembers learning about residential schools beginning at a young age, but said her classmates were not as informed.

“I remember going to high school and only being taught a little bit of the Indian Act,” Fox said.

“I always knew, but there was other kids that didn’t know, and it was strange to me.”

An even bigger crowd returned to Galt Gardens for an evening candlelight vigil and organizers said Thursday’s event exceeded expectations.

Read more: Canada Day arrives as country reels from residential school discoveries

Fox said it’s not only the size but also the diversity of the crowd that gives her hope perspectives are beginning to change.

“The fact that we’re all supporting one another is amazing, because that’s what Canada should truly be about… coming together and celebrating each other’s cultures.”

For Weasel Moccasin, the rally was not about assigning blame, but a step towards the future.

“These are our stories,” Weasel Moccasin said. “We’re not asking you to feel guilty or pain.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada Day tagResidential Schools tagRally tagReconciliation tagunmarked graves tagResidential School Survivors tagIndigenous awareness tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers