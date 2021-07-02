Menu

More weather records set as heat continues to bake B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 2:00 pm
In the Okanagan, new daily records were set on Canada Day in Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton and Osoyoos. View image in full screen
In the Okanagan, new daily records were set on Canada Day in Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton and Osoyoos. Getty Images

A dozen places in B.C.’s Interior recorded new daily temperature records on Canada Day.

According to Environment Canada, the records were set from the Okanagan to the Kootenays, with the thermometer ranging from 35 to 40 C.

In the Okanagan, new records were set in Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton and Osoyoos.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the communities where new records were set on July 1:

Blue River

  • Preliminary new record of 36.9 C.
  • Old record of 34.3 C set in 2013.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1946.

Creston

  • Preliminary new record of 38.8 C.
  • Old record of 35.5 C set in 2013.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1912.

Golden

  • Preliminary new record of 37.5 C.
  • Old record of 35.6 C set in 1940.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1902.

Kelowna (UBCO)

  • Preliminary new record of 38.8 C.
  • Old record of 36.9 C set in 1987.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1899.

Nakusp

  • Preliminary new record of 39.4 C.
  • Old record of 34.1 C set in 2006.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1966.

Nelson

  • Preliminary new record of 39.3 C.
  • Old record of 35.0 C set in 1924.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1904.
Osoyoos

  • Preliminary new record of 37.6 C.
  • Old record of 36.6 C set in 2008.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1954.

Penticton

  • Preliminary new record of 38.0 C.
  • Old record of 36.6 C set in 1987.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1907.

Sparwood

  • Preliminary new record of 35.0 C.
  • Old record of 32.3 C set in 2013.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1969.

Summerland

  • Preliminary new record of 39.3 C.
  • Old record of 36.5 C set in 1987.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1907.

Trail

  • Preliminary new record of 40.0 C.
  • Old record of 35.6 C set in 1942.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1928.

Yoho Park

  • Preliminary new record of 35.0 C.
  • Old record of 31.7 C set in 1924.
  • Records in this area have been kept since 1923.

On June 29, Environment Canada issued an interesting tweet regarding what had been the former maximum temperature of 45 C before Lytton smashed it with three record-setting days of heat, culminating at 49.5 C on Tuesday, June 29.

Environment Canada also highlighted other stations that eclipsed 45 C on June 29, such as those in Yellow Grass and Midale, Sask., and Cache Creek and Grand Forks, B.C.

A heat warning is still in effect for southern B.C.

To view the heat warnings per region, visit the government of Canada’s weather site.

