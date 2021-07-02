Menu

Canada

Trudeau not committing to timeline for independent military sexual misconduct system

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau comments on military ombudsman report, says significant changes coming' Trudeau comments on military ombudsman report, says significant changes coming
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped directly addressing Canadian Forces ombudsman Gregory Lick's report in which he blasted 'vested political interests' that were interfering in the work of his office, saying the government had taken 'concrete actions' to ensure those who came forward with allegations 'are heard, are supported' and there are consequences – Jun 22, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not committing to having a plan for implementing an independent reporting system for military sexual misconduct by the end of the summer.

That comes as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that he has asked for a roadmap to implement major reforms for that country’s military — including removing sexual assault prosecutions from the military chain of command — within 60 days.

“It’s important to highlight that yes, we have asked Justice Louise Arbour to lean in on what it is we need to do as a country to ensure the culture in our military is transformed, that the measures in place make changes. But Madame Arbour and I both absolutely agree that we can’t wait a year for that final report,” Trudeau said during a press conference on Friday.

“That’s why she will be offering up suggestions and recommendations as soon as they come forward on things we can do to make sure we are putting an end to the culture that accepts and tolerates misogyny and discrimination within our Armed Forces.

“The women and men in our Armed Forces deserve much better than that.”

Trudeau had been asked specifically whether he would commit to laying out a plan by the end of the summer to implement an independent reporting structure for military sexual misconduct.

— More to come.

