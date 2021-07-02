Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update after break for Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

There was no update on COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba on Thursday due to the holiday.

Health officials reported 70 new cases Wednesday and two deaths. Nine patients were still being treated in hospitals in Ontario at last word Wednesday.

0:40 COVID-19: Manitoba community vaccine outreach to provide 20K doses COVID-19: Manitoba community vaccine outreach to provide 20K doses

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 56,167 cases of COVID-19 and 1,141 deaths have been connected to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week the province said it’s planning on changing the schedule for COVID-19 updates through the summer.

Starting Saturday, daily media bulletins with updated numbers will be sent out Monday through Friday, instead of seven days a week.

Vaccine media bulletins will be sent out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Live media briefings with the chief provincial public health officer or the deputy chief provincial public health officer will be scheduled on Mondays going forward, and live updates will be held with the vaccine implementation task force on Wednesdays.

Online dashboards with case and vaccination numbers will continue to be updated daily, officials said.

0:28 Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers – June 30 Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers – June 30

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.