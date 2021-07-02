6-year-old girl bit by coyote in Oshawa park, police say

Send this page to someone via email

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police east of Toronto are warning people to be cautious after a six-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote on Thursday evening.

Durham Regional Police say the girl was playing in Northway Court Park in Oshawa, Ont., when she was approached by the animal at about 8:30 p.m.

They say the coyote bit her, and then several adults scared it off.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of the bite, which is not life-threatening.

Police say Oshawa Animal Services tried to capture the coyote, but it escaped into a ravine.

Officers are warning residents to read up on coyotes so they know how to react when they see one.

