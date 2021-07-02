Menu

Canada

6-year-old girl bit by coyote in Oshawa park, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2021 1:28 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police east of Toronto are warning people to be cautious after a six-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote on Thursday evening.

Durham Regional Police say the girl was playing in Northway Court Park in Oshawa, Ont., when she was approached by the animal at about 8:30 p.m.

They say the coyote bit her, and then several adults scared it off.

Read more: ‘Keep your pets indoors’: Canadians report increased coyote sightings during pandemic

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of the bite, which is not life-threatening.

Police say Oshawa Animal Services tried to capture the coyote, but it escaped into a ravine.

Officers are warning residents to read up on coyotes so they know how to react when they see one.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
