Guelph man dies at Belwood Lake on Canada Day: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 46-year-old man from Guelph died at Belwood Lake on Canada Day.

A boating incident was reported on the lake at around 12:30 p.m.

OPP said that bystanders were making lifesaving efforts on a man when police arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP did not provide details about the boating incident that led to the man’s death. He has also not been identified.

ORNGE was called to the scene along with local paramedics and firefighters.

Police said they are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with the investigation.

