Crash near Port Dover leaves 2 with life-altering injuries: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk County OPP say two people suffered life-altering injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a van near Port Dover.

Police say the vehicles collided shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 6 and St. John’s Road East, an area just northeast of Port Dover.

Police say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital to be treated for life-altering injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital “for precautionary measures,” police said.

Life altering injuries sustained after #motorcycle and van collide at #Hwy6 and St John's Road East @NorfolkCountyCA. Roadway to be closed for the next 4 hrs to allow for #OPP investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available. @NorfolkEMS @Ornge #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/otvzyIdeEb — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 1, 2021

The crash forced OPP to close the intersection for several hours on Thursday, but the roadway reopened just after 9 p.m.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided once available.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritans who stopped to render aid,” said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a video update posted to the OPP’s Twitter.

“You made a very difficult situation just a little bit easier.”

