Canada

Crash near Port Dover leaves 2 with life-altering injuries: Norfolk OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted July 2, 2021 8:44 am
Norfolk County OPP say the crash took place on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6 and St. John's East. View image in full screen
Norfolk County OPP say the crash took place on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6 and St. John's East. The Canadian Press

Norfolk County OPP say two people suffered life-altering injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a van near Port Dover.

Police say the vehicles collided shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 6 and St. John’s Road East, an area just northeast of Port Dover.

Read more: Norfolk farmer goes home after months in Hamilton ICU with COVID-19

Police say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital to be treated for life-altering injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital “for precautionary measures,” police said.

The crash forced OPP to close the intersection for several hours on Thursday, but the roadway reopened just after 9 p.m.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided once available.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritans who stopped to render aid,” said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a video update posted to the OPP’s Twitter.

“You made a very difficult situation just a little bit easier.”

