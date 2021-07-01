Central Okanagan fire departments heed call to help battle Lytton wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews from the Central Okanagan are helping combat the wildfire in Lytton, B.C.

Both the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) and West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) said they sent help following requests for resources from the BC Wildfire Service.

The Kelowna Fire Department sent two firefighters and a tender, while WKFR sent an assistant chief who will act as the incident commander, leading firefighters that have been deployed there.

KFD Platoon captain John Kelly said the Kelowna crews will be doing structural protection inside Lytton, helping with mop-up and whatever else is needed. They could be there for three days.

Asked if the fire department is anticipating more requests, Kelly said it’s unknown.

“We’re not sure about that,” he said. “When requests come in like this, we do assess them before we send resources.

“Obviously we need our resources here, at this time. Like I said, an assessment is made based on the request that they send us.”

WKFR fire chief Jason Brolund told Global News that they’re anticipating more requests, but they have to balance sending help and the need to protect West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.

Kelly said from what he’s seen from the Lytton wildfire, “it looks devastating to us. Just given what’s going on in Kelowna right now, with people having campfires and just not using common sense out there, the potential is extreme for something disastrous to happen.”

He added “I urge people to use common sense out in the backcountry. In fact, don’t even go in the backcountry if it’s not necessary.”

