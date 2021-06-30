Menu

SaskPower breaks summer power demand record as heat blankets province

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 8:21 pm
Kids cool off at a community water park on a scorching hot day in Richmond, British Columbia, on June 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Kids cool off at a community water park on a scorching hot day in Richmond, British Columbia, on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP) (Photo by DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images)

As the mercury rises, so does the demand for power in Saskatchewan as people try to keep cool.

A spokesperson for SaskPower said the Crown utility corporation set a new summer power demand record of 3,543 megawatts (MW).

The difference of 19 MW from the previous record is equivalent to the amount of electricity needed for approximately 20,000 Saskatchewan homes.

Read more: New record set for summer electricity demand, but Tuesday could see even higher use: Fortis

The previous summer record of 3,524 MW was set on Aug. 10, 2018. The all-time record for demand come on Dec. 29, 2017.

In order to meet demand, the power company buys additional power from neighbouring jurisdictions and works with the largest users to cut consumption during peak hours.

