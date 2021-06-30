SaskPower breaks summer power demand record as heat blankets province

Send this page to someone via email

As the mercury rises, so does the demand for power in Saskatchewan as people try to keep cool.

A spokesperson for SaskPower said the Crown utility corporation set a new summer power demand record of 3,543 megawatts (MW).

The difference of 19 MW from the previous record is equivalent to the amount of electricity needed for approximately 20,000 Saskatchewan homes.

The previous summer record of 3,524 MW was set on Aug. 10, 2018. The all-time record for demand come on Dec. 29, 2017.

In order to meet demand, the power company buys additional power from neighbouring jurisdictions and works with the largest users to cut consumption during peak hours.

