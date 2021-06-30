Woman charged with drug, weapon offences in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old Walkerton, Ont., woman was arrested and charged with drug and weapon offences on Monday, Barrie police say.

Officers were called to the scene of a hotel on Monday because of a suspicious person who tried to check in using someone else’s credit card.

Police say the woman was then subsequently found with more than 500 grams of crystal meth, fentanyl and two prohibited weapons. Police also seized more than $20,000 in cash and a vehicle.

The total street value of the drugs was estimated to be about $50,000.

A Walkerton woman was charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of drug possession, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.