ActiveTO weekend schedule released for July, Lake Shore West closure distance varied

The City of Toronto has released the weekend schedule for ActiveTO for the next five weekends in July with the most notable being the Lake Shore West route.

Lake Shore West (eastbound lanes only) will be open to cyclists and pedestrians for every weekend with the exception of July 10 and July 11 due to the Gardiner Expressway being closed for maintenance and repairs.

However, depending on the weekend the distance of the closure will vary.

Some weekends, Lake Shore West (eastbound) closure will run its regular route between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road, and on others, it will be shortened to begin at Jameson Avenue to Stadium Road.

“The Lake Shore Boulevard West ActiveTO route is more flexible than before, so that it can be delivered on most weekends in July while working to reduce impacts on the local community as well as transit service,” City officials said in a statement.

City officials said adjusting the route’s length on some weekends will “provide valuable insight” that will shape the rest of the summer schedule. The City is looking to balance needs from local communities and managing traffic impacts due to the closure.

The following are the scheduled road closures for ActiveTO in July:

Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes), between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 *Gardiner Expressway maintenance weekend

Roads within Exhibition Place

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18

Black Creek Drive (northbound lanes), Trethewey Drive to Lawrence Avenue (Saturday, July 17 only)

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes), between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road *

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes), between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road *

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes), between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

New routes were added to ActiveTO such as the roads within Exhibition Place, a portion of Black Creek Drive and The Meadoway in Scarborough

For the eastbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard West, when the closures were in place for two weekends in May, there were between 16,700 to 34,000 cyclists along with 2,800 to 5,000 pedestrians on the route. The numbers were measured over a 15-hour period at Ontario Drive.

For contrast, traffic data showed the Gardiner Expressway and The Queensway, which run parallel and just north of Lake Shore Boulevard West, saw travel times of up to two to three times longer than when it was measured during no ActiveTO closure.

The data also showed that when the ActiveTO closures were in place more people used the Lake Shore West route to go for a walk or a bike ride than when the closures were not in place — 15,000 to 24,200 cyclists/pedestrians on the road vs. 4,600 to 10,800 cyclists and 3,400 to 5,300 pedestrians on the trail.

Access the backgrounder here: https://t.co/GX44k186GG — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 30, 2021

