SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

McMaster researchers say web-like immune response could lead to COVID vaccine in nasal spray form

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 1:17 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.

A research project at Hamilton’s McMaster University is looking at potential applications for a tool in the human immune system that reacts like a “spider web” when engaging microorganisms that can cause disease like SARS-CoV-2 – the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Immunologists at the university say they’ve discovered a “previously unknown mechanism” tied to a type of white blood cell, neutrophils, which explode when binding to pathogens releasing DNA outside of a cell creating a sticky tangle that acts as a trap.

Read more: McMaster researchers pursue new cancer treatment that would avoid damaging healthy cells

The study’s lead author Matthew Miller, an associate professor at McMaster’s Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research, says the potential applications for such a reaction could lead to the manufacture of aerosol and nasal spray technologies that could help head off infections in the body.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vaccines can produce these antibodies that are present in our lungs, which are the first type of antibody to see viruses like flu or COVID-19, which infect our lungs and respiratory tracts,” Miller said in a release.

“Mechanisms that can stop the infection at the site where it enters our body can prevent the spread and serious complications.”

Trending Stories

Hannah Stacey, a graduate student in the Miller Lab and lead author of the paper, says current injectable vaccines bolster antibodies in the blood, but the antibodies typically are not present where an infection begins.

“We should be thinking carefully about next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that could be administered in the respiratory tract to stimulate antibodies. We don’t have many candidates right now that are focused on raising the mucosal response,” said Stacey.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'In a post-pandemic world, will Canadians ever go back to shopping malls?' In a post-pandemic world, will Canadians ever go back to shopping malls?

“If you want a lot of these antibodies that are really abundant in blood, then injections make the most sense, but if you want antibodies that are abundant in the respiratory tract, then a spray or an aerosol makes sense.”

The downside to the potential “spider-web” treatment is a lack of control, according to the researchers.

Miller points to an early wave of the pandemic when the so-called NETs (neutrophil extracellular traps) were actually found in some patients’ lungs, and made their breathing difficult.

Read more: McMaster researchers working with biotech firm in hopes of creating oral COVID-19 vaccine strip

The mechanism does have the potential to cause inflammation and further illness if the web is not properly restrained.

Story continues below advertisement

“An immune response that is meant to protect you can end up harming you if it’s not properly controlled,” said Miller.

“It’s important to understand the balance of the immune system. If you have a lot of these antibodies before you get infected, they are likely going to protect you, but if the infection itself stimulates a lot of those antibodies it might be harmful.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagMcMaster University tagNasal Spray tagMatthew Miller tagcovid nasal spray vaccine taghannah stacey tagMcMaster’s Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research tagnasal spray vaccine tagneutrophil extracellular traps tagspiderweb tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers