Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Statistics Canada says Canada’s GDP contracted in April as real gross domestic product posted its first decline since April last year during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says real gross domestic product fell 0.3 per cent in April. The result compared with an initial estimate for April for a drop in of 0.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for May shows a drop of 0.3 per cent.

More to come

Advertisement