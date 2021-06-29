Some Okanagan businesses opt to close during extreme heat

Send this page to someone via email

The extreme heat has prompted some Okanagan businesses to temporarily shut down or modify their operations to keep staff and customers safe during the heat wave.

WorkSafe BC has also suggested employers consider closures if they can’t keep their employees protected from heat stress.

Jim’s Place Pizza in Vernon, B.C. is among those that have opted to close.

In a social media post, the popular piazza place said it was taking a few days off as temperatures near the pizza ovens are not safe for staff.

With the heat once again spiking above 40 C in Vernon on Tuesday, Los Huesos Restaurant also made the call to shut down for the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Owner Luis Garcia explained conditions were very, very hot in the business’ small kitchen with the deep fryer operating.

While closing means taking a financial hit, Garcia is feeling optimistic because the tourism season is ahead.

“I’m pretty excited about next week … we just had the day off and got ready for next week. Hopefully next week things get better,” Garcia said.

Read more: Sparks Lake wildfire burning northwest of Kamloops listed at 750 hectares

Other businesses are modifying their schedules so they aren’t operating during peak heat.

The Flower Spot garden centre in Vernon has started closing three hours early due to the heat inside the greenhouse.

Something the business has never had to do in its 15 years of operation.

Owner Brandon Jeppesen said even with fans and shade cloth installed it can still get to around 40 degrees in the greenhouse.

“It’s too hot in here for employees and for customers,” Jeppesen said.

Read more: Fruit growers fuming after Summerland shuts off irrigation amid historic heat wave

Story continues below advertisement

“People appreciate [us closing early]. They know it is hard on staff. They can see we are doing well for our staff to close early.”

Many farms are also shifting their work hours earlier in the day.

“It is hard on the workers to be out. Most of the guys, our field guys, love working long days except for not now. They are all happy to quit at noon at the latest so we are starting very early, as soon as there is enough light to work,” said Tom Davison of Davison Orchards in Vernon.