Police to search landfill south of London, Ont. for remains of 57-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say officers will be searching a landfill site south of London, Ont., for the remains of a 57-year-old man.

Nathaniel Brettell was last seen at his rooming house on Jan. 21 on Westona Street near Dixon Road in Etobicoke. He has not been seen since.

A few weeks later, police announced that Brettell’s disappearance was being treated as a homicide.

“Despite extensive inquiries, officers have been unable to locate Nathaniel. This, along with evidence from the scene, has led investigators to determine the investigation to be a homicide,” said a Toronto police statement on Feb. 19.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police announced that they have obtained a search warrant for the Green Lane Landfill site in Southwold, Ont., for Monday.

“Following a development in the investigation, officers … have reason to believe Nathaniel’s body could be at the landfill site,” the release read.

Officers said the excavation is expected to “be ongoing for the next couple of months” and will involve several units.

In May, 34-year-old Toronto resident Ahmed Al-Farkh was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Police said in the news release that residents will be informed of any impacts that may arise as a result of the search at the landfill, though garbage collection in Toronto is not expected to be affected.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Nick Westoll

