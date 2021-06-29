B.C. reports 29 new COVID cases as province confirms move to Step 3 of restart plan

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in British Columbia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Tuesday, the same day they announced plans to move to Stage 3 of the province’s restart plan on July 1.

Of the new cases, seven were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, seven were in the Fraser Health region, three were in Island Health, and 10 were in Interior Health. There were no new cases in Northern Health.

The report brought the seven-day moving average for new cases in B.C. down to 61 — the lowest since August.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,754.

There have been a total of 147,578 COVID-19 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, of which 876 are active.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by three to 110 while the number of patients in intensive care declined by three to 34.

The numbers come after officials announced that B.C. will move to Stage 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan on Thursday.

Starting on July 1, wearing a mask in an indoor public space will be recommended, but not mandatory, for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Those who are fully vaccinated, having waited 14 days since receiving a second dose, do not have to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Outdoor events will be able to have up to 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater.

Indoor events can host up to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater.

B.C. can move to the fourth and final stage of its restart plan as early as Sept. 7.

— With files from Richard Zussman