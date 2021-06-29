Police release shooting victim’s identity in Shuswap homicide

Police have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot in the Shuswap last week.
According to the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, John Vance, 32, was found early Friday at a building along the 4100 block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek, B.C.
Police say that Vance was shot just before 6 a.m., and that he subsequently died of his wounds.
“A second adult man, who was taken into police custody by frontline officers, has since been released unconditionally,” police said in a statement.
“The investigation continues at this time and is being led by the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.”
The building is believed to be a three-bay car wash.
“The RCMP is publicly naming John in an effort to advance its ongoing investigation into his homicide death,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner.
“Major crime investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with John during the early morning hours of Friday, June 25, 2021, to come forward and speak with police.”
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.
