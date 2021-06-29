Saskatoon to start process on changing name of John A. MacDonald Road

Saskatoon city council has decided to start the process of renaming John A MacDonald Road.

At the June 28 meeting, councillors voted unanimously in favour of rebranding the road, which bears the name of Canada’s first prime minister.

The motion was brought forward by Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton as the street runs through his constituency in Confederation Park.

Both Kirton and Mayor Charlie Clark said they would work with residents on the street and give the information about the change as well as trying to mitigate any costs to them.

The councillor noted there has been some blowback from people who don’t want the street name to be changed.

“Please, open your heart. Open your hearts to our Indigenous neighbours. Understand that there is still so much pain that continues to be a wound and that continues to be ripped open every time they look up and they see that sign,” Kirton told Global News.

Saskatoon Tribal Council spoke to councillors before they voted.

The Tribal Chief said questions about dollar amounts and inconvenience are irrelevant and that celebrating the name of someone who was instrumental in the organization of Canada’s residential school system is painful for generations of Indigenous people.

“I’m just going to be frank and say it’s a slap in the face when people start talking about that. I know there’s a responsibility, but I think we have to do the right thing here,” Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said during the meeting.

Now the city will conduct a public consultation with street residents, Confederation Park residents, as well as engagement sessions with Indigenous elders, leaders and residential school survivors.

Council has also asked staff for a report on information around protocols for the next time a street name or city monument is called to be taken down.