Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon to start process on changing name of John A. MacDonald Road

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city council takes next step to rename John A. Macdonald Road' Saskatoon city council takes next step to rename John A. Macdonald Road
Saskatoon city council is taking the next step to rename a street named after Canada's first prime minister.

Saskatoon city council has decided to start the process of renaming John A MacDonald Road.

At the June 28 meeting, councillors voted unanimously in favour of rebranding the road, which bears the name of Canada’s first prime minister.

The motion was brought forward by Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton as the street runs through his constituency in Confederation Park.

Read more: STC calls for John A. MacDonald Road name change in Saskatoon

Both Kirton and Mayor Charlie Clark said they would work with residents on the street and give the information about the change as well as trying to mitigate any costs to them.

The councillor noted there has been some blowback from people who don’t want the street name to be changed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please, open your heart. Open your hearts to our Indigenous neighbours. Understand that there is still so much pain that continues to be a wound and that continues to be ripped open every time they look up and they see that sign,” Kirton told Global News.

Read more: Mayor discusses fate of other references to Sir John A. Macdonald in Kingston

Saskatoon Tribal Council spoke to councillors before they voted.

The Tribal Chief said questions about dollar amounts and inconvenience are irrelevant and that celebrating the name of someone who was instrumental in the organization of Canada’s residential school system is painful for generations of Indigenous people.

“I’m just going to be frank and say it’s a slap in the face when people start talking about that. I know there’s a responsibility, but I think we have to do the right thing here,” Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said during the meeting.

Click to play video: 'Councillor Sarina Gersher on street renaming, mask lifting' Councillor Sarina Gersher on street renaming, mask lifting
Councillor Sarina Gersher on street renaming, mask lifting

Now the city will conduct a public consultation with street residents, Confederation Park residents, as well as engagement sessions with Indigenous elders, leaders and residential school survivors.

Story continues below advertisement

Council has also asked staff for a report on information around protocols for the next time a street name or city monument is called to be taken down.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon City Council tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagMark Arcand tagDavid Kirton tagJohn A. Macdonald Road tagJohn A. MacDonald Road Saskatoon tagTribal Chief Mark Arcand tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers