Ontario Northland to resume service on all motor coach routes July 4

Ontario Northland will resume all regularly scheduled motorcoach routes and add two new stops in Toronto on July 4.

“As the province safely reopens, our government is providing more transit options for Ontarians,” the province’s transportation minister Caroline Mulroney said in a statement.

“Ontario Northland resuming all regularly scheduled bus routes and adding two new stops in Toronto demonstrates that our government is on the right track as Ontario safely reopens.”

Bus riders travelling to Toronto will now be able to stop at downtown Toronto’s Union Station and at the King City Go Station. The new stops will provide riders with the opportunity to connect to the Go Train, subway and regional transit.

“Improving transportation options for the people of Northern Ontario has always been a priority for our government,” Ontario finance minister Vic Fedeli said in a statement.

“Today’s updates will ensure underserved Northern communities are connected and people have access to jobs and critical services,” Fedeli said Tuesday.

As of July 4, Ontario Northland will no longer stop at the Toronto Coach Terminal on Bay Street, which is closing on July 7.