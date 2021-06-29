Menu

Canada

Tom Cochrane to play in Regina as Shake the Lake returns in August

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 12:58 pm
Tom Cochrane will be preforming at Shake the Lake in Regina on Aug. 12. View image in full screen
Tom Cochrane will be preforming at Shake the Lake in Regina on Aug. 12. Dominic Chan / Tom Cochrane

One of Regina’s most popular summer events is returning after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shake the Lake outdoor music festival is taking place on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. and will feature some of Canada’s best.

Read more: Regina’s Shake the Lake cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Toronto, the band, and Five Man Electrical Band will play ahead of Tom Cochrane on Aug. 12.

Headpins and Sweetheart will open for Honeymoon Suite, who will close out the event on Aug. 13.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day. The first band of the day, on both days, will take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by the second band of the day at 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Saskatchewan summer events await official decision on COVID-19 crowd restrictions

The last musical act of the day happens at 9:15 p.m.

Two-day passes and VIP tickets went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Early bird prices are in effect for the first 945 passes sold.

Tickets can be purchased on the Shake the Lake website.

