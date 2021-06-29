Tom Cochrane to play in Regina as Shake the Lake returns in August

Send this page to someone via email

One of Regina’s most popular summer events is returning after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shake the Lake outdoor music festival is taking place on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. and will feature some of Canada’s best.

Toronto, the band, and Five Man Electrical Band will play ahead of Tom Cochrane on Aug. 12.

Headpins and Sweetheart will open for Honeymoon Suite, who will close out the event on Aug. 13.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day. The first band of the day, on both days, will take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by the second band of the day at 7:30 p.m.

The last musical act of the day happens at 9:15 p.m.

Two-day passes and VIP tickets went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Early bird prices are in effect for the first 945 passes sold.

Tickets can be purchased on the Shake the Lake website.