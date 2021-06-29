Waterloo Region, Guelph get millions as part of feds’ COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream

Send this page to someone via email

The Region of Waterloo, the municipalities it encompasses, and Guelph are getting millions from the federal and provincial governments for infrastructure.

Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger announced Tuesday morning that the $51.2 million in funding will go to 129 municipalities across southwestern, midwestern and central Ontario with the province kicking in $10 million as part of the Liberal government’s COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream.

“In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs,” she stated.

“We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Southwestern, Midwestern, and Central Ontario that protect people’s health and well-being, while contributing to the province’s economic recovery this year and for many years to come.”

While most of the funding was not fully detailed, the City of Waterloo will receive $1,036,668 to upgrade pathways, parks and woodlots, which will see hundreds of trees plated as well as multi-use-path along Laurelwood Drive.

The region will also get $4,210,000 for several projects including upgrades to Sunnyside Long Term Care Home’s HVAC and exhaust system.

“Infrastructure upgrades and investments are essential for Region of Waterloo residents to access critical services,” regional chair Karen Redman said.

“The replacement of the generator at Sunnyside Long Term Care Home will benefit residents and staff for years to come.”

The big winner in all of this is the region’s largest city, Kitchener, which has been granted $5,591,811, while Guelph received $945,161 and Cambridge was awarded $615,764.

All of the local municipalities got a bite of the apple as Woolwich was given $279,000, Wilmot another $223,968 while North Dumfries and Wellesley were also each given $100,000.