Environment

Bystanders pull unconcious man to shore in Calgary as firefighters rescue boy not wearing life-jacket

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 8:54 pm
Emergency crews responded to Harvie Passage in Calgary for river rescues on Monday, June 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to Harvie Passage in Calgary for river rescues on Monday, June 28, 2021. Global News

The number of water rescues continues to climb in Calgary as the mercury does too.

On Monday after 5 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department responded to Harvie Passage, saying bystanders pulled an unconscious man to shore after witnesses reported that he was struggling in the water.

Bystanders, including two off-duty firefighters, started CPR. When fire crews arrived, they took over CPR, used a defibrillator and administered oxygen. EMS took the man to hospital but CFD did not provide details about his condition.

Read more: Girl airlifted to hospital after being pulled from Calgary lake

As the unconscious man was loaded into the ambulance, CFD said its aquatics crew saw a boy in a pool floatie, who was not wearing a life-jacket, capsize in the river near Harvie Passage.

He was dragged further downstream by the strong current, the CFD said, and the aquatics team was able to pull him from the water and bring him to shore.

Trending Stories

Read more: People, fawn rescued in multiple river incidents in Calgary on Saturday

“The Calgary Fire Department has responded to many water rescue incidents in recent days, especially since the Calgary temperatures have started to climb and citizens are looking for a place to cool off,” the CFD said in a news release, advising people to be prepared with the “right equipment, correct information and appropriate skill level.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Fire Department reminding rafters about water safety' Calgary Fire Department reminding rafters about water safety
Calgary Fire Department reminding rafters about water safety

Earlier on Monday, a girl was pulled from Calgary’s Mahogany Lake and airlifted to hospital after jumping into the water and not resurfacing.

