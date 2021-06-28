Morris, Man. RCMP appeal to public in search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Morris, Man., are seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing teen.

Thirteen-year-old Ariel Ferreira was last seen at around 9:30 pm when she left her home in Emerson yesterday, June 27.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white runners, and may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone that has any information that could lead to Ferreira’s location is encouraged to call Morris RCMP or submit a tip on the secure online tip line.

