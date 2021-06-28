Menu

Canada

Ontario spends over $16M for community centre in Bracebridge, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 3:46 pm
The new centre will include a public library, a 1,000-seat arena, a community hall, an accessible indoor multi-use field house, a lobby area and onsite parking. View image in full screen
The new centre will include a public library, a 1,000-seat arena, a community hall, an accessible indoor multi-use field house, a lobby area and onsite parking. Screenshot/Premier of Ontario YouTube

The Ontario government says it’s spending more than $16 million to help build a $22-million multi-use community centre in Bracebridge, Ont.

The new centre will include a public library, a 1,000-seat arena, a community hall, an accessible indoor multi-use field house, a lobby area and onsite parking.

Read more: Ontario government gives $2M to Bracebridge company to make masks

“Everyone here in Bracebridge knows that both the local arena and library are old and outdated and the community needs new facilities,” Norman Miller, the parliamentary assistant to the intergovernmental affairs minister and the MP of Parry Sound—Muskoka, said in a statement.

“The provincial funding will allow for the whole planned facility to be built at one time. The construction will create jobs now and the community centre will benefit families and the community for years to come.”

In a statement, Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said the community centre is the culmination of years of hard work by many community members.

“The funding allows us to proceed with all the components together in a more cost-effective manner that will have immediate and lasting positive impacts,” he added.

