SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s Beechgrove assessment centre to double as COVID-19 vaccination site

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 2:31 pm
Kingston's COVID-19 assessment centre will also be converted into vaccination clinics going forward. View image in full screen
Kingston's COVID-19 assessment centre will also be converted into vaccination clinics going forward. Global News

As vaccinations ramp up and cases continue to remain low locally, Kingston’s COVID-19 testing centre will start to split its time as a vaccination site.

According to Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the assessment centre at Beechgrove will continue testing for COVID-19 in the mornings seven days a week.

Read more: Downtown Kingston COVID-19 assessment centre to be moved to Beechgrove complex

But, when vaccine supply is available, Beechgrove will then host vaccination clinics in the afternoons. When vaccines aren’t available, COVID-19 testing will continue throughout the afternoon.

Trending Stories

Kingston health sciences says a deep clean will take place when both testing and vaccinations are held on the same day.

This vaccination site would be in addition to the other sites currently run by KFL&A Public Health.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKFLA Public Health tagKFL&A tagcovid testing tagBeechgrove tagKingston COVID-19 Testing tagbeechgove vaccination clinics tagbeechgrove testing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers