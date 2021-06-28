Kingston’s Beechgrove assessment centre to double as COVID-19 vaccination site

Send this page to someone via email

As vaccinations ramp up and cases continue to remain low locally, Kingston’s COVID-19 testing centre will start to split its time as a vaccination site.

According to Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the assessment centre at Beechgrove will continue testing for COVID-19 in the mornings seven days a week.

But, when vaccine supply is available, Beechgrove will then host vaccination clinics in the afternoons. When vaccines aren’t available, COVID-19 testing will continue throughout the afternoon.

Kingston health sciences says a deep clean will take place when both testing and vaccinations are held on the same day.

This vaccination site would be in addition to the other sites currently run by KFL&A Public Health.

