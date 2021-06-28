Menu

Crime

Calgary financial advisor charged with fraud after investors lose millions: RCMP

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 1:45 pm
A Calgary-based financial adviser is facing fraud charges July 28, 2021. View image in full screen
A Calgary-based financial adviser is facing fraud charges July 28, 2021. Getty Images

A Calgary-based financial advisor is facing charges in what RCMP are calling a multi-million dollar fraud and secret commission.

Following an investigation, the Alberta RCMP Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) alleged 38-year-old Jeffrey Ber conducted trades in his clients’ accounts without their knowledge or consent.

IMET claims Ber downgraded some accounts, in some cases selling their blue-chip stocks to buy a publicly traded penny stock. The agency also alleges he was secretly paid to place a company’s shares into his clients’ portfolios.

Ber is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of secret commission.

He’s set to appear in Calgary provincial court on July 19.

