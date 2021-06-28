Toronto teacher who led canoe trip where teenage student drowned testifies at negligence trial

A Toronto teacher who led a school canoe trip during which a teenage student drowned says participants were never required to go without a life jacket during a mandatory pre-excursion swimming test.
Nicholas Mills says he started taking students for canoe training and a swimming assessment at Sparrow Lake — rather than the school pool — in 2015, the third year the trip was held.
He says staff at the lake were the ones administering the test, and it was “never” required that students do it without a life jacket.
Read more: Toronto student who drowned during school canoe trip appeared to swim poorly, court hears
Mills, a teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute, organized and oversaw the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park during which 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry drowned.
He has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death.
Prosecutors allege the teacher neglected safety rules and requirements related to the multi-day excursion.
Perry disappeared in the water at Big Trout Lake on July 4th and his body was found the next day.
Comments