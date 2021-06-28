Menu

Canada

Toronto teacher who led canoe trip where teenage student drowned testifies at negligence trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for TDSB teacher charged in drowning death of teen' Trial begins for TDSB teacher charged in drowning death of teen
WATCH ABOVE: Trial begins for TDSB teacher charged in drowning death of teen – May 10, 2021

A Toronto teacher who led a school canoe trip during which a teenage student drowned says participants were never required to go without a life jacket during a mandatory pre-excursion swimming test.

Nicholas Mills says he started taking students for canoe training and a swimming assessment at Sparrow Lake — rather than the school pool — in 2015, the third year the trip was held.

He says staff at the lake were the ones administering the test, and it was “never” required that students do it without a life jacket.

Read more: Toronto student who drowned during school canoe trip appeared to swim poorly, court hears

Mills, a teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute, organized and oversaw the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park during which 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry drowned.

Story continues below advertisement

He has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Prosecutors allege the teacher neglected safety rules and requirements related to the multi-day excursion.

Perry disappeared in the water at Big Trout Lake on July 4th and his body was found the next day.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
