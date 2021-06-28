Menu

Canada

MPI files request for another customer rebate in early 2022

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:16 pm
A Manitoba Public Insurance rebate cheque from May 2020.
A Manitoba Public Insurance rebate cheque from May 2020. Global News

Manitoba drivers could be getting a third rebate cheque from Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

The Crown corporation has filed a request to the Public Utilities Board for a one-time rebate cheque to be sent to customers, with an average between $150 and 200.

MPI has also filed an application to decrease rates by 2.8 per cent moving forward.

“Combining the 2.8 per cent decrease in cost of break-even policies, in addition to other financial adjustments, the average net impact on customer premium for the 2022-23 insurance year would equal a total approximate average of 13 per cent reduction in Autopac premium,” said MPI president and CEO Eric Herbelin.

Read more: Auto orgs take aim at MPI demanding new agreement for Manitoba body shops

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton confirmed MPI had informed the province of its rebate intentions.

“Manitobans have been financially impacted by the pandemic,” said Wharton.

“This rebate will be welcome news for our community as we all work together in getting through this challenging time in our province.”

The board doesn’t meet until October, so if approved, the cheques wouldn’t be showing up in local mailboxes until early 2022.

Click to play video: 'Another MPI rebate coming' Another MPI rebate coming
Another MPI rebate coming – Nov 30, 2020

 

 

