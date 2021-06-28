SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Province sends more mobile vaccination clinics to Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 10:20 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant' COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant
As Ontario moves towards lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the Waterloo region is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Jamie Maraucher reports on how the variant may have been transmitted, and what experts say needs to be done to control the spread – Jun 18, 2021

Waterloo’s public health unit says the province is sending more mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the region in an effort to get residents fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

The news comes as Waterloo Region sees a spike in cases, mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Read more: Doug Ford says help is on the way for Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 fight

“This is a critical time when we need to increase rapidly the number of people who receive first and second doses,” said deputy police chief Shirley Hilton, who is the head of the vaccine distribution task force.

“Having additional vaccine, as well as the operational support to administer doses, will get our residents vaccinated sooner.”

Here’s a list of the mobile vaccination clinics:

  • Ryerson Public School, 749 Grand Valley Dr.
    • Tuesday, June 29 – Saturday, July 3 (open July 1 on Canada Day)
    • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Forest Heights Collegiate Institute, 255 Fischer-Hallman Rd.
    • Tuesday, June 29 – Saturday, July 3 (open July 1 on Canada Day)
    • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m
  • St. Mary’s High School, 1500 Block Line Rd.
    • Tuesday, July 6 – Saturday, July 10
    • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Resurrection Catholic Secondary School, 455 University Ave.
    • Tuesday, July 6 – Saturday, July 10
    • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Trending Stories

The health unit said appointments are required for these mobile clinics, which can be booked through an online system.

Residents can also get their vaccine at one of 123 pharmacies in the region as well as many family practices.

Read more: Waterloo Region won’t join rest of Ontario in Step 2 of the provincial reopening

Waterloo Region reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the province’s data. It was the most cases reported in any of the health units in Ontario.

The region has already announced that it will not be moving into Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan on June 30.

