COVID-19: Province sends more mobile vaccination clinics to Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo’s public health unit says the province is sending more mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the region in an effort to get residents fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

The news comes as Waterloo Region sees a spike in cases, mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

“This is a critical time when we need to increase rapidly the number of people who receive first and second doses,” said deputy police chief Shirley Hilton, who is the head of the vaccine distribution task force.

“Having additional vaccine, as well as the operational support to administer doses, will get our residents vaccinated sooner.”

Here’s a list of the mobile vaccination clinics:

Story continues below advertisement

Ryerson Public School, 749 Grand Valley Dr. Tuesday, June 29 – Saturday, July 3 (open July 1 on Canada Day) 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Forest Heights Collegiate Institute, 255 Fischer-Hallman Rd. Tuesday, June 29 – Saturday, July 3 (open July 1 on Canada Day) 10 a.m. – 8 p.m

St. Mary’s High School, 1500 Block Line Rd. Tuesday, July 6 – Saturday, July 10 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Resurrection Catholic Secondary School, 455 University Ave. Tuesday, July 6 – Saturday, July 10 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



The health unit said appointments are required for these mobile clinics, which can be booked through an online system.

Residents can also get their vaccine at one of 123 pharmacies in the region as well as many family practices.

Waterloo Region reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the province’s data. It was the most cases reported in any of the health units in Ontario.

The region has already announced that it will not be moving into Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan on June 30.

Advertisement