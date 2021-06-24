SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Doug Ford says help is on the way for Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 fight

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule' Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule
Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says help is on the way for Waterloo Region, which has recently been pegged as the worst in the province for the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, the premier announced that the province would move into Step 2 of the provincial reopening plan but within a couple of hours, Waterloo Region officials said, ‘not so fast.’

Read more: COVID-19 — Waterloo Region won’t join rest of Ontario in Step 2 of the provincial reopening

Medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang and Regional Chair Karen Redman announced that Waterloo Region would delay its move into Step 2 for an indefinite amount of time.

At around the same time, the province released its daily update, reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases, with 95 of those being reported in Waterloo Region, far and away the highest number reported in the province.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Growing unease and lots of questions about the ‘Delta Plus’' Growing unease and lots of questions about the ‘Delta Plus’
Growing unease and lots of questions about the ‘Delta Plus’

On Wednesday afternoon, Ford released a statement saying he had spoken with Redman and Wang about the ongoing situation in the area.

Read more: Waterloo Region remains epicentre of COVID-19 growth in Ontario

“The province is doing everything possible to support the Waterloo Region at this time, and have allocated over 44,000 additional vaccines to the region,” the premier stated.

“We are also providing a mobile team capable of administering over 500 doses a day to high priority areas.

“We will continue to be there for the people of Kitchener-Waterloo, and will provide the local public health unit with additional vaccines and resources should they need them.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagDoug Ford tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo COVID 19 tagOntario. News tagWaterloo COVID vaccines tagDoug Ford Waterloo Region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers